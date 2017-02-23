Dennis Haysbert has signed onto NBC’s virtual reality thriller “Reverie,” co-starring with Sarah Shahi, Variety has learned.

“Reverie” is a drama about a former detective specializing in human behavior who is brought in when the launch of an advanced virtual reality program has dangerous and unintended consequences.

Shahi will play that former detective, and Haysbert will play Charlie Ventana, an ex chief of police who started his own security company and now works as a liaison for the company, Reverie, a customizable virtual reality program. He hires Mara Kint (Shahi), his former hostage negotiator who quit after a personal tragedy, to enter the consciousness of one of the comatose users in the hopes that she can negotiate his journey back to real life. Charlie knows Mara’s story well and has utmost faith in her, but the pressure is on to keep Reverie alive.

Haysbert starred on “24” and “The Unit,” among a slew of other television dramas. He is also known for his appearances in the AllState Insurance commercials. This pilot season, Haysbert courted a couple of broadcast offers, before settling on “Reverie.” He is repped by Gersh.

“Reverie” hails from writer Mickey Fisher, the creator of Halle Berry’s former CBS series “Extant.” Fisher will serve as executive producer with Justin Falvey and Daryl Frank of Amblin TV, and Brooklyn Weaver. Universal Television is the studio.