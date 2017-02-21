Demi Moore has joined “Empire” in a recurring role, Variety has learned.

The film icon will play a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past who will become ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family.

Moore’s storyline will ramp up in Season 4, though she will first appear in the Season 3 finale this spring. She will continue to appear in more episodes in the fourth season, which was renewed earlier this year.

Moore has not had a major TV role since since “General Hospital” in the ’80s. She was set to star in ABC’s drama “10 Days in the Valley,” but dropped out of the project, which will now be toplined by Kyra Sedgwick.

Also guest starring in the back-half of “Empire” Season 3 is Moore’s real-life daughter, Rumer Willis. No word yet on whether the mother-daughter duo will share scenes, or if they’re storylines will even intersect — Willis is playing Tory Ash, a brilliant but volatile singer-songwriter whose talent becomes invaluable to Jamal (Jussie Smollett).

Other guest stars in Season 3 are Eva Longoria as Charlotte Frost, the director of the all-powerful state gaming commission which has the power to determine the fate of Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) goal of expanding Empire to Las Vegas and beyond; Taye Diggs, Phylicia Rashad and Nia Long.

“Empire” returns to Fox on March 22.