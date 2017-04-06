James Corden and Demi Lovato channeled their inner divas during a riff-off on Wednesday night’s “The Late Late Show.”

Corden’s fighting words that sparked the musical battle?

“They don’t make ’em like that anymore, do they?” he said, insisting that the divas of yesteryear, such as Cher, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner, were fiercer than this generation of singers. “Divas back then were just better than divas are today. Know what I mean? They didn’t have Instagram; they just had sass, voice, songs.”

Lovato, naturally, challenged Corden to a duel of the divas, with a little help from the a cappella group Level. The competition started with Lovato, on hand to promote her animated film “The Smurfs: The Lost Village,” belting out Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” Corden tried to go deeper with Tina Turner’s “River Deep — Mountain High.”

The comedian then pulled out the big guns, singing Franklin’s “Respect.” Not to be outdone, the singer fired back with Katy Perry’s “Roar” and her own hit “Heart Attack.”

Always the diva, Lovato (literally) dropped her mic after coming out as the uncontested winner and asked that late-night host to pick it up. He complied then questioned whether he was a good enough diva, so the two made nice by singing Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” together.