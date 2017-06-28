DeMario Jackson Likely To Appear on ‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Production on “Bachelor In Paradise” has now resumed after an investigation found no misconduct had occurred on the set, but the contestants at the center of the controversy — DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios — likely won’t return. But that doesn’t mean viewers have seen the last of the reality stars.

A source close to “The Bachelor” franchise tells Variety exclusively that Jackson is “likely” going to appear on the “Men Tell All” special, which airs at the end of each season of “The Bachelorette.”

ABC and Warner Bros. TV declined to comment on Jackson’s potential appearance on “Men Tell All.”

The “Men Tell All” special, which usually airs the week before the finale of the reality series (typically in July), reunites all the past contestants in front of a live audience, along with the star of their season. For this current season, that means Jackson would return to discuss season 13 with “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay and host Chris Harrison.

No details were divulged from our insider regarding Jackson’s potential segment during “Men Tell All,” though it seems likely the reality star would use the forum as a platform to attempt to clear his name, given the swirl of allegations about what caused the production shutdown. And during Jackson’s short-lived time on “The Bachelorette,” he was portrayed as unfaithful to Lindsay, when a woman from his past was brought back, and he was sent home. He returned to the mansion to apologize to Lindsay, who turned him away again due to the ex-girlfriend incident.

Jackson said in a recent interview that the allegations and negative press have taken a toll on him and his family. “It’s every man’s biggest fear. No man wants to be attached to that. That ruins you for life. That’s something that sticks with you,” he said of the sexual assault rumors.

Jackson’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, told Variety that his main motive is to clear his client’s name and fix his reputation. “This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury,” Mosley said. “He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons.” The attorney also suggested that Jackson’s “Bachelorette” storyline was staged, saying, “I’m sure if you asked him that, he’d say they brought a girl from my past who I never knew and had a few text messages exchanged, but they paid her to come on and say that she’s my girlfriend — she wasn’t. But that’s part of reality TV. You sign up for that, and that’s the producers’ job to find a girl that would come on and do that.”

Though the plans for Jackson’s “Men Tell All” appearance are well underway, sources tell Variety there are no plans to bring either Jackson or Olympios back to “Paradise,” which is currently filming at the same original location in Mexico and is now set to premiere late this summer.

However, our source warns, “This seems to change on this show on a daily basis.”