Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Dominates ‘Good Doctor’-less Week 7

“This Is Us” handily won both key measures in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 7 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 6.

The much-beloved NBC series typically faces stiff competition from ABC’s freshman hit “The Good Doctor” in both measures, but the latter show was preempted in week 7 by the ABC News special “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan.” As such, “This Is Us” out-gained its nearest competition–CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory”–by approximately 36 percent in the key demo and 28 percent in total viewers. “This Is Us” went from a 2.5 to a 4.8 for a 92 percent gain in the measure. In total viewers, “This Is Us” went from 9.88 million viewers to 16.16 million viewers for a 64 percent increase.

Read a more complete breakdown of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 11/07/2017 2.5 4.8 +2.3 +92% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 11/09/2017 2.8 4.4 +1.6 +57% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/09/2017 1.9 3.4 +1.5 +79% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/09/2017 2.2 3.4 +1.2 +55% THE ORVILLE FOX 11/09/2017 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% CHICAGO PD NBC 11/08/2017 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 11/09/2017 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 11/08/2017 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% EMPIRE FOX 11/08/2017 1.8 2.8 +1.0 +56% SCANDAL ABC 11/09/2017 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/09/2017 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% THE GIFTED FOX 11/06/2017 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/08/2017 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/07/2017 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% SURVIVOR CBS 11/08/2017 1.6 2.4 +0.8 +50% FLASH CW 11/07/2017 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% SEAL TEAM CBS 11/08/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% BLUE BLOODS CBS 11/10/2017 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/07/2017 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% BULL CBS 11/07/2017 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% NCIS CBS 11/07/2017 1.5 2.2 +0.7 +47% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE FOX 11/07/2017 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% THE MICK FOX 11/07/2017 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% GOTHAM FOX 11/09/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/07/2017 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

