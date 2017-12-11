You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Delayed Viewing Ratings: CBS Rules Thanksgiving Week

"A Solar Calculator, a Game Ball, and a Cheerleader's Bosom" - Pictured: Sheldon (Iain Armitage). Sheldon struggles with newfound popularity after utilizing statistics to help the football team, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov. 23 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ÃÂ© 2017 WBEI. All rights reserved.
CREDIT: Robert Voets

CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20.

The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both measures for the network were the Thanksgiving specials they aired. “Young Sheldon” went from a 2.6 to a 3.9 rating, in addition to gaining 4.1 million viewers for 15.5 million total and a 36 percent gain.

ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and NBC’s “This Is Us” were once again the top shows in both measures. NBC’s “Trolls Holiday” special also did well, gaining 80 percent in the demo and 69 percent in total viewers.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 11/21/2017 2.5 4.5 +2.0 +80%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/20/2017 1.8 3.6 +1.8 +100%
YOUNG SHELDON – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 2.6 3.9 +1.3 +50%
TROLLS HOLIDAY NBC 11/24/2017 1.5 2.7 +1.2 +80%
CRIMINAL MINDS – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
SURVIVOR – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71%
CHICAGO MED NBC 11/21/2017 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77%
S.W.A.T. – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82%
THE GIFTED FOX 11/20/2017 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100%
FLASH CW 11/21/2017 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/21/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
SCORPION CBS 11/20/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
BULL CBS 11/21/2017 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64%
SEAL TEAM – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64%
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE FOX 11/21/2017 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117%
BRAVE NBC 11/20/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
THE MIDDLE ABC 11/21/2017 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46%
LIFE IN PIECES – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46%
NCIS CBS 11/21/2017 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43%
MOM – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/21/2017 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60%
SHARK TANK ABC 11/26/2017 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/26/2017 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56%
ARROW CW 11/23/2017 0.3 0.8 +0.5 +167%
SUPERNATURAL CW 11/23/2017 0.3 0.8 +0.5 +167%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/20/2017 10.002 16.991 +6.989 +70%
THIS IS US NBC 11/21/2017 9.344 15.063 +5.719 +61%
CHICAGO MED NBC 11/21/2017 6.191 10.667 +4.476 +72%
YOUNG SHELDON – SP CBS 11/23/2017 11.431 15.535 +4.104 +36%
BULL CBS 11/21/2017 8.986 12.869 +3.883 +43%
TROLLS HOLIDAY NBC 11/24/2017 5.365 9.072 +3.707 +69%
CRIMINAL MINDS – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 6.311 10.002 +3.691 +58%
NCIS CBS 11/21/2017 12.540 16.081 +3.541 +28%
NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/21/2017 7.997 11.496 +3.499 +44%
S.W.A.T. – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 5.842 9.166 +3.324 +57%
SEAL TEAM – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 6.944 10.196 +3.252 +47%
MADAM SECRETARY CBS 11/26/2017 5.819 8.895 +3.076 +53%
SCORPION CBS 11/20/2017 5.129 8.107 +2.978 +58%
BRAVE NBC 11/20/2017 4.660 7.564 +2.904 +62%
NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/26/2017 7.644 10.398 +2.754 +36%
SURVIVOR – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 7.419 10.076 +2.657 +36%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/21/2017 3.858 6.390 +2.532 +66%
MOM – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 7.889 10.253 +2.364 +30%
THE GIFTED FOX 11/20/2017 2.900 5.162 +2.262 +78%
LIFE IN PIECES – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 5.932 8.030 +2.098 +35%
FLASH CW 11/21/2017 2.195 4.278 +2.083 +95%
THE VOICE-MONDAY NBC 11/20/2017 9.149 10.959 +1.810 +20%
THE MIDDLE ABC 11/21/2017 6.053 7.838 +1.785 +29%
LUCIFER FOX 11/20/2017 3.263 4.987 +1.724 +53%
THE VOICE-TUESDAY NBC 11/21/2017 9.361 11.045 +1.684 +18%

  "A Solar Calculator, a Game Ball,

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: CBS Rules Thanksgiving Week

    CBS claimed the lion's share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20. The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both […]

  Frankie Shaw's 'SMILF' Scores Key Comedy

    Frankie Shaw's 'SMILF' Scores Key Comedy Golden Globe Nominations

    CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20. The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both […]

  Mario Batali

    Chef Mario Batali on Sexual Harassment: There Should Be 'Zero' Tolerance

    CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20. The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both […]

  Fox News Launches Marketing Salvo in

    Fox News Launches Campaign to Woo Morning Viewers

    CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20. The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both […]

  MR. ROBOT -- "eps3.5_kill-process.inc" Episode 306

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Dec. 11, 2017

    CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20. The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both […]

  TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Dips

    TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Dips From Last Week

    CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20. The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both […]

