Delayed Viewing Ratings: CBS Rules Thanksgiving Week

CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20.

The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both measures for the network were the Thanksgiving specials they aired. “Young Sheldon” went from a 2.6 to a 3.9 rating, in addition to gaining 4.1 million viewers for 15.5 million total and a 36 percent gain.

ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and NBC’s “This Is Us” were once again the top shows in both measures. NBC’s “Trolls Holiday” special also did well, gaining 80 percent in the demo and 69 percent in total viewers.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 11/21/2017 2.5 4.5 +2.0 +80% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 11/20/2017 1.8 3.6 +1.8 +100% YOUNG SHELDON – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 2.6 3.9 +1.3 +50% TROLLS HOLIDAY NBC 11/24/2017 1.5 2.7 +1.2 +80% CRIMINAL MINDS – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% SURVIVOR – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71% CHICAGO MED NBC 11/21/2017 1.3 2.3 +1.0 +77% S.W.A.T. – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% THE GIFTED FOX 11/20/2017 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% FLASH CW 11/21/2017 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/21/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% SCORPION CBS 11/20/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% BULL CBS 11/21/2017 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% SEAL TEAM – SPECIAL CBS 11/22/2017 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE FOX 11/21/2017 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% BRAVE NBC 11/20/2017 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% THE MIDDLE ABC 11/21/2017 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% LIFE IN PIECES – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% NCIS CBS 11/21/2017 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% MOM – SPECIAL CBS 11/23/2017 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 11/21/2017 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% SHARK TANK ABC 11/26/2017 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/26/2017 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% ARROW CW 11/23/2017 0.3 0.8 +0.5 +167% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/23/2017 0.3 0.8 +0.5 +167%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers