Delayed Viewing Ratings: CBS Rules Thanksgiving Week

CBS claimed the lion’s share of the top spots in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings for week 9 of the 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Nov. 20.
The network enjoyed 12 of the top 25 spots in adults 18-49 and 13 of the top 25 spots in total viewers. Among the top gainers in both measures for the network were the Thanksgiving specials they aired. “Young Sheldon” went from a 2.6 to a 3.9 rating, in addition to gaining 4.1 million viewers for 15.5 million total and a 36 percent gain.
ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and NBC’s “This Is Us” were once again the top shows in both measures. NBC’s “Trolls Holiday” special also did well, gaining 80 percent in the demo and 69 percent in total viewers.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|11/21/2017
|2.5
|4.5
|+2.0
|+80%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|11/20/2017
|1.8
|3.6
|+1.8
|+100%
|YOUNG SHELDON – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|2.6
|3.9
|+1.3
|+50%
|TROLLS HOLIDAY
|NBC
|11/24/2017
|1.5
|2.7
|+1.2
|+80%
|CRIMINAL MINDS – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/22/2017
|1.0
|2.0
|+1.0
|+100%
|SURVIVOR – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/22/2017
|1.4
|2.4
|+1.0
|+71%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|11/21/2017
|1.3
|2.3
|+1.0
|+77%
|S.W.A.T. – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|1.1
|2.0
|+0.9
|+82%
|THE GIFTED
|FOX
|11/20/2017
|0.9
|1.8
|+0.9
|+100%
|FLASH
|CW
|11/21/2017
|0.8
|1.6
|+0.8
|+100%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|11/21/2017
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|11/20/2017
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|BULL
|CBS
|11/21/2017
|1.1
|1.8
|+0.7
|+64%
|SEAL TEAM – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/22/2017
|1.1
|1.8
|+0.7
|+64%
|BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
|FOX
|11/21/2017
|0.6
|1.3
|+0.7
|+117%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|11/20/2017
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|THE MIDDLE
|ABC
|11/21/2017
|1.3
|1.9
|+0.6
|+46%
|LIFE IN PIECES – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|1.3
|1.9
|+0.6
|+46%
|NCIS
|CBS
|11/21/2017
|1.4
|2.0
|+0.6
|+43%
|MOM – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|1.8
|2.4
|+0.6
|+33%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|11/21/2017
|1.0
|1.6
|+0.6
|+60%
|SHARK TANK
|ABC
|11/26/2017
|1.0
|1.5
|+0.5
|+50%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|11/26/2017
|0.9
|1.4
|+0.5
|+56%
|ARROW
|CW
|11/23/2017
|0.3
|0.8
|+0.5
|+167%
|SUPERNATURAL
|CW
|11/23/2017
|0.3
|0.8
|+0.5
|+167%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|11/20/2017
|10.002
|16.991
|+6.989
|+70%
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|11/21/2017
|9.344
|15.063
|+5.719
|+61%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|11/21/2017
|6.191
|10.667
|+4.476
|+72%
|YOUNG SHELDON – SP
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|11.431
|15.535
|+4.104
|+36%
|BULL
|CBS
|11/21/2017
|8.986
|12.869
|+3.883
|+43%
|TROLLS HOLIDAY
|NBC
|11/24/2017
|5.365
|9.072
|+3.707
|+69%
|CRIMINAL MINDS – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/22/2017
|6.311
|10.002
|+3.691
|+58%
|NCIS
|CBS
|11/21/2017
|12.540
|16.081
|+3.541
|+28%
|NCIS: NEW ORLEANS
|CBS
|11/21/2017
|7.997
|11.496
|+3.499
|+44%
|S.W.A.T. – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|5.842
|9.166
|+3.324
|+57%
|SEAL TEAM – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/22/2017
|6.944
|10.196
|+3.252
|+47%
|MADAM SECRETARY
|CBS
|11/26/2017
|5.819
|8.895
|+3.076
|+53%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|11/20/2017
|5.129
|8.107
|+2.978
|+58%
|BRAVE
|NBC
|11/20/2017
|4.660
|7.564
|+2.904
|+62%
|NCIS: LOS ANGELES
|CBS
|11/26/2017
|7.644
|10.398
|+2.754
|+36%
|SURVIVOR – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/22/2017
|7.419
|10.076
|+2.657
|+36%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|11/21/2017
|3.858
|6.390
|+2.532
|+66%
|MOM – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|7.889
|10.253
|+2.364
|+30%
|THE GIFTED
|FOX
|11/20/2017
|2.900
|5.162
|+2.262
|+78%
|LIFE IN PIECES – SPECIAL
|CBS
|11/23/2017
|5.932
|8.030
|+2.098
|+35%
|FLASH
|CW
|11/21/2017
|2.195
|4.278
|+2.083
|+95%
|THE VOICE-MONDAY
|NBC
|11/20/2017
|9.149
|10.959
|+1.810
|+20%
|THE MIDDLE
|ABC
|11/21/2017
|6.053
|7.838
|+1.785
|+29%
|LUCIFER
|FOX
|11/20/2017
|3.263
|4.987
|+1.724
|+53%
|THE VOICE-TUESDAY
|NBC
|11/21/2017
|9.361
|11.045
|+1.684
|+18%