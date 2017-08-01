Poll: Which ‘Defenders’ Supporting Player Should Get a Spinoff?

Marvel and Netflix have been hard at work developing their universe of superhero series.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist have all seen their own series debut, and they’ll band together when “The Defenders” bows next Friday. But it’s not just the superheros that power these shows — it’s the supporting players as well.

Jon Bernthal’s the Punisher is already getting his own series, but what about Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), the nurse whose competence has saved just about all of the Defenders? Or Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), who became an integral part in Matt and Foggy’s law firm in “Daredevil”?

Let us not forget the no-nonsense Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who became a fan-favorite badass in “Luke Cage,” or Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), the best friend of Jessica Jones… and also a resident badass. From “Daredevil” alone, there’s also ample story to tell with characters like Stick (Scott Glenn) and Elektra (Elodie Yung). From “Iron Fist,” Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) possibly gained more fans than the titular superhero.

Which supporting character would you like to see most with their own spinoff? Weigh in below! Did we leave out your pick? Let us know in the comments section.