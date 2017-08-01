Poll: Which ‘Defenders’ Supporting Player Should Get a Spinoff?

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Defenders Spinoff Poll
Courtesy of Netflix

Marvel and Netflix have been hard at work developing their universe of superhero series.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist have all seen their own series debut, and they’ll band together when “The Defenders” bows next Friday. But it’s not just the superheros that power these shows — it’s the supporting players as well.

Jon Bernthal’s the Punisher is already getting his own series, but what about Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), the nurse whose competence has saved just about all of the Defenders? Or Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), who became an integral part in Matt and Foggy’s law firm in “Daredevil”?

Related

'Marvel's The Defenders' TV show premiere

Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones and Charlie Cox Join Forces at ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’ Premiere

Let us not forget the no-nonsense Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who became a fan-favorite badass in “Luke Cage,” or Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), the best friend of Jessica Jones… and also a resident badass. From “Daredevil” alone, there’s also ample story to tell with characters like Stick (Scott Glenn) and Elektra (Elodie Yung). From “Iron Fist,” Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) possibly gained more fans than the titular superhero.

Which supporting character would you like to see most with their own spinoff? Weigh in below! Did we leave out your pick? Let us know in the comments section.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad