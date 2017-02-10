ABC has found the lead in its pilot “Deception” with Jack Cutmore-Scott, Variety has learned.

Cutmore-Scott most recently starred in Fox’s short-lived comedy series “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.”

“Deception” followers superstar magician Cameron Black, who will be played by Cutmore-Scott. When his career is ruined by scandal, he has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, illusion, and influence — the FBI. He’ll become the world’s first consulting illusionist, helping the government solve crimes that defy explanation, and trap criminals and spies by using deception.

The pilot hails from writer Chris Fedak, and executive producers Greg Berlatni, Martin Gero, Sarah Schechter and David Nutter, who is attached to direct. Renowned magician and puzzle creator David Kwong will serve as co-producer. Warner Bros. Television is producing, along with Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House.

Cutmore-Scott is a relative newcomer, having nabbed his first starring role last season with “Cooper Barrett.” The British actor also appeared in the 20th Century Fox film “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” He is repped by UTA.