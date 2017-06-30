‘Dear White People’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Dear White People” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

Based on Justin Simien’s critically-acclaimed film of the same name, the series is set at a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface. A group of students of color must navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness, and activism in the millennial age.

The series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson. Production on the ten-episode second season is slated to begin later this year.

Simien created the series in addition to executive producing. Yvette Lee Bowser will also return as showrunner, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev again executive producing. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television, which also produces “Orange Is the New Black,” for Netflix. Lionsgate’s Roadside Attractions released the original movie.

The film version began life in 2012 as a concept trailer, which Simien paid for with his tax refund. The crowd-funded movie went on to win the U .S. dramatic special jury award for breakthrough talent at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

Earlier this week, Netflix also renewed the animated comedy series “F Is for Family,” which hails from co-creators Bill Burr and Michael Price. On Thursday, the streaming service announced that the recently-canceled “Sense8” will receive a two-hour finale special in 2018 in response to an online fan campaign to revive the show.