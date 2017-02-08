Netflix’s TV adaptation of the “Dear White People” film will premiere on April 28, Variety has learned. Netflix has also released a teaser, which you can watch above or on YouTube.

Based on Justin Simien’s 2014 film, the series will star Logan Browning as Samantha White, the biracial student at Winchester whose “Dear White People” radio show and “Ebony and Ivy” book put her in high demand for a spokesperson position at a number of black student groups. The trouble is, Sam is still figuring out how to speak for herself. Brandon P. Bell will reprise his role as Troy Fairbanks, a political science student campaigning to become the first black student president of his mostly white school, Winchester University.

Lionsgate, the studio behind Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” is producing the series, which will debut on Netflix in 2017 with 10 half-hour episodes. Simien will write all 10 and direct the first episode (he also directed the film). Yvette Lee Bowser (“Black-ish,” “A Different World,” “Living Single”), Stephanie Allain (“Hustle & Flow,” “Dear White People”) and Julia Lebedev (“The Dinner,” “Dear White People”) also serve as executive producers.

New series “Anne” will premiere on May 12. Set in Prince Edward Island in the late 1890s, the series centers on Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty), a young orphaned girl who, after an abusive childhood spent in orphanages and the homes of strangers, is mistakenly sent to live with an aging brother and sister. Over time, 13-year-old Anne will transform the lives of Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thomson) and eventually the entire small town in which they live with her unique spirit, fierce intellect and brilliant imagination.

Netflix will be announcing more premiere dates throughout the day.