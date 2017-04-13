In the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix series “Dear White People,” viewers quickly learn that the series is not going to let up on any of the satirical sting present in the source film.

The series is an adaptation of writer and director Justin Simien’s 2014 feature film of the same name. Simien wrote all 10 half-hour episodes and directed the premiere. It tells the story of a diverse group of students of color experiencing campus life at a fictional Ivy League university dominated by white students. The series stars Logan Browing, Marque Richardson, Antoinette Robertson, and Ashley Blaine Featherson. Brandon P. Bell will reprise his role from the film as Troy Fairbanks, a political science student campaigning to become the first black student president.

Devon Shepard will serve as executive producer alongside Stephanie Allain Bray and Julia Lebedev, who executive produced the film. The series will be produced by Lionsgate Television, which also produces “Orange Is the New Black” for Netflix. Lionsgate’s Roadside Attractions released the original movie.

The film version began life in 2012 as a concept trailer, which Simien paid for with his tax refund. The crowd-funded movie went on to win the U .S. dramatic special jury award for breakthrough talent at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

“Dear White People” will debut on Netflix on April 28.