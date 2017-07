Attention “Deadwood” fans: There’s some movement on the prospect of a movie coming to fruition at HBO.

HBO Original Programming chief Casey Bloys told reporters Wednesday that he was impressed by the script delivered recently by creator David Milch.

“I wanted a script that would stand on its own … I’m happy to say that David totally delivered on that. It’s a terrific script,” Bloys said during the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

