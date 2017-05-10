‘Deadpool’ Animated Series Co-Created by Donald Glover Lands at FXX

“Deadpool” is heading to TV — in animated form.

FXX is working on an animated series for Marvel’s “Deadpool,” which will be created by Donald Glover and Stephen Glover, Variety has learned.

The untitled show has been given a straight-to-series order, with a 10-episode first season expected to debut in 2018.

“Atlanta” creator and Golden Globe winner Donald Glover and his brother, “Atlanta” staff writer Stephen Glover, will serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers of the series. Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are executive producers. The untitled series is produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX.

“How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth,” Loeb said. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with ‘Legion’ continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool,” which hit theaters February 2016, was a gigantic box office success, raking in nearly $800 million internationally off of a $58 million budget. The movie cemented Ryan Reynolds as an A-list star and reinvigorated the R-rated superhero genre, alongside Hugh Jackman’s “Logan.” No word on whether Reynolds will be affiliated with the FXX series, which like the film, will also based off of the Marvel comic book heroes.

While no voice actors have been announced for the series, in a funny turn of events, “Atlanta” actress Zazie Beetz has been cast in the sequel film, “Deadpool 2,” as Domino.

Donald Glover is also already in the Marvel family. Coming up, he’ll star in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which will be released this July.

For FX Networks, the sure-to-be-hotly-anticipated series is the latest animated project for the FX portfolio, following the likes of the Emmy-nominated “Archer.” Last year, FX boss John Landgraf announced that FXX will be moving “really aggressively” into more animated series and short-form series in the adult animation format — and “Deadpool,” the raunchy comic book character, surely fits that bill.

