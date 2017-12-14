Warner Bros., DC Entertainment Set ‘DC in DC’ Event That Will Feature World Premiere of ‘Black Lightning’

Warner Bros. Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are set to host a series of events and panels in Washington D.C. this January.

“DC in DC” is described as pop culture event that brings together the worlds of entertainment and public service to illuminate the story of America and current issues through the lens of comics and super heroes. Events will take place Friday, January 12, and Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the Newseum, and will culminate with the world premiere screening of the upcoming DC series “Black Lightning,” based on the first African-American DC super hero to have his own stand-alone comic title. The screening will take place in the Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, with a party to follow at the National Museum of African American History and Culture‬‬‬‬.

The event will bring together stars and producers from Warner Bros.’ DCTV series, as well as comic book writers and artists from DC Entertainment, who will join invited guests from politics, government service, entertainment, business, academia and more. The event will explore the intersection of comic books, culture, entertainment and enlightenment through a series of panel discussions open to the public. Additionally, “DC in D.C.” will present the premiere screening of the DC Universe animated movie “Batman: Gotham By Gaslight” at the Newseum.

Scheduled participants include:

–The stars of “Black Lightning” — Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar — along with executive producers Salim Akil and Mara Brock Akil.

–Executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “Black Lightning,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Titans”) plus television series stars Caity Lotz (“Legends of Tomorrow”), Candice Patton (“The Flash”), Danielle Panabaker (“The Flash”), J.W. Cortes (“Gotham”), Russell Tovey (“Freedom Fighters: The Ray”).

-DC comic book writers and artists such as DC Entertainment’s Jim Lee, Julie Benson, Shawna Benson, Shea Fontana, Agnes Garbowska, Tom King, Steve Orlando, Alice Randall, Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley, Mark Russell, Mariko Tamaki and DC Entertainment’s Geoff Johns, the best-selling author of “Rebirth” and “Doomsday Clock.”

Details about the events will be available at “DC in DC’s” official website.