DC Releases Unaired ‘Powerless’ Episode Featuring Adam West

DC has decided to release an unaired episode of NBC’s “Powerless” featuring the late Adam West.

DC announced on Twitter that West’s unaired episode would be available for a limited time through their DC All Access channel. It’s also available in its entirety on DC Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

“Powerless” was pulled from the air back in April with two episodes remaining unaired. One of them — titled “Win, Luthor, Draw” — featured the 1960’s Batman. West guest starred as Dean West, the chairman of Wayne Industries, who visits the team in Charm City to deliver some bad news.

There are nods throughout the episode to West’s iconic time spent as the Caped Crusader — specifically when West turns to the camera and delivers some ’60s Batman alliteration straight to the audience. “What will become of our little gang of scrappy underdogs? Will Bruce Wayne bail out our heroes, or will the treacherous Lex Luthor seek revenge?” he narrates near the end of the sitcom, spoofing how many episodes of the ’60s series ended.

Despite boasting a strong cast including Vanessa Hudgens, Alan Tudyk, Danny Pudi, Ron Funches, and Christina Kirk, “Powerless” never found a large audience. Starting off with a decent 1.1 rating and 3.1 million viewers, the last episode only managed a 0.6 and 2 million viewers.

This wasn’t the only tribute to West. Earlier this week, the city of Los Angeles also honored the star by firing up the Bat Signal on the L.A. City Hall.