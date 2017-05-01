Daytime Emmy Winners: Updating Live

The 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Center, hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood. ABC’s “Good Morning America” claimed the Emmy for best morning program, one of the night’s top prizes.

Going into the night, CBS and its soap “The Young & the Restless” led the pack in nominations, with 70 noms for the network and 25 for the show. At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Friday, the top winners included Netflix’s animated comedy “Trollhunters” and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Here’s the list of winners, updating live:

OUTSTANDING MORNING PROGRAM

“Good Morning America” (ABC) — WINNER

“CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

“CBS This Morning” (CBS)

“Today Show” (NBC)

“Cafe CNN” (CNN en Espanol)

“Despierta America” (Univision)

“Un Nuevo Dia” (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton, “The Young and the Restless” — WINNER

John Aniston, “Days of Our Lives”

Chad Duell, “General Hospital”

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, “General Hospital”

James Reynolds, “Days of Our Lives”

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kate Mansi, “Days of Our Lives” — WINNER

Stacy Haiduk, “The Young and the Restless”

Anna Maria Horsford, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Finola Hughes, “General Hospital”

Kelly Sullivan, “The Young and the Restless”

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth, “General Hospital” (ABC) — WINNER

Reign Edwards, “The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Hunter King, “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Chloe Lanier, “General Hospital” (ABC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind, “The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

“Jeopardy” — WINNER

“Celebrity Name Game”

“Family Feud”

“Let’s Make A Deal”

“The Price Is Right”

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Bergman, “The Young and the Restless”

Scott Clifton, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Billy Flynn, “Days of Our Lives”

Vincent Irizarry, “Days of Our Lives”

Kristoff St. John, “The Young and the Restless”

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nancy Lee Grahn, “General Hospital”

Gina Tognoni, “The Young and the Restless”

Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Jess Walton, “The Young and the Restless”

Laura Wright, “General Hospital”

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Craig, “General Hospital”

Pierson Fodé, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

James Lastovic, “Days of Our Lives”

Tequan Richmond, “General Hospital”

Anthony Turpel, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

“Access Hollywood” (NBC)

“E! News” (E!)

“Entertainment Tonight” (CBS)

“Extra” (SYNDICATED)

“Inside Edition” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW/INFORMATIVE

“The Dr. Oz Show” (SYNDICATED)

“The Chew” (ABC)

“Steve Harvey” (SYNDICATED)

“Larry King Now” (Ora TV)

“The Kitchen” (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW/ENTERTAINMENT

“The Talk” (CBS)

“The View” (ABC)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (SYNDICATED)

“Maury” (NBC)

“Live with Kelly” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Craig Ferguson, “Celebrity Name Game” (SYNDICATED)

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” (SYNDICATED)

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune” (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, “Lidia’s Kitchen” (PBS)

Rick Bayless, “Mexico One Plate at a Time with Rick Bayless” (PBS)

Guy Fieri, “Guy’s Big Bite” (Food Network)

Bobby Flay, “Brunch @ Bobby’s” (Food Network)

Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics” (Food Network)

Vivian Howard, “A Chef’s Life” (PBS)