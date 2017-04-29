‘Trollhunters,’ ‘Days of Our Lives’ Lead Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners

Netflix’s animated comedy “Trollhunters” and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” were among the top winners Friday night at the 44th annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The toon series inspired by Guillermo del Toro’s book of the same name took six trophies, including writing for an animated program (Marc Guggenheim) and directing (Rodrigo Blaas, del Toro). Kelsey Grammer added another Emmy to his collection for his voice work in the series.

“Days of Our Lives” grabbed five wins, as did HBO’s “Sesame Street,” PBS’ “Odd Squad” and the digital “The Bay the Series.” Longtime “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” exec producer Harry Friedman was honored with the lifetime achievement kudo during the ceremony held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Among the other notable winners included “Judge Judy” for legal/courtroom program, HGTV’s “Flea Market Flip” for lifestyle program and OWN’s “Super Soul Sunday” for special class program. Amazon’s “Lost in Oz” won for children’s animated program. Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” prevailed for morning program in Spanish.

Ina Garten won culinary host honors for Food Network’s “Barefoot Contessa.” Joseph Rosendo got the nod for host of a lifestyle/travel/children’s or family viewing program for PBS’ “Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope.”

The remaining categories will be handed out on Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Click here for a full list of Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award winners.

Pictured: “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, Harry Friedman and “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek)