The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the top contenders for nominations in the Daytime Emmy Awards’ drama acting categories.
NATAS narrows the field of potential nominees through online balloting. The top 10 vote-getters in each category will advance to the next round of judging for nominations, set for Feb. 20 by blue-ribbon panels of NATAS members.
The nominations will be announced March 22 on CBS’ daytime series “The Talk.”
Here are the finalists in each category:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kristian Alfonso, as Hope Williams Brady, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Sharon Case, as Sharon McAvoy, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Melissa Claire Egan, as Chelsea Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Mary Beth Evans, as Kayla Brady, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC
Jen Lilley, as Theresa Donovan Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Gina Tognoni, as Phyllis Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Heather Tom, as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Jess Walton, as Jill Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Roger Howarth, as Franco, General Hospital, ABC
Vincent Irizarry, as Deimos Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Christian LeBlanc, as Michael Baldwin, The Young and the Restless, CBS
John McCook, as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Kristoff St. John, as Neil Winters, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Jason Thompson, as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Judi Evans, as Adrienne Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Stacy Haiduk, as Patty Williams, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Amelia Heinle, as Victoria Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Fisher, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Finola Hughes, as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC
Anna Maria Horsford, as Vivian Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Michelle Stafford, as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC
Kelly Sullivan, as Sage Warner, The Young and the Restless, CBS
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Aniston, as Victor Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Obba Babatundé, as Julius Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Steve Burton, as Dylan McAvoy, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Sean Carrigan, as Ben “Stitch” Rayburn, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Chad Duell, as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Wally Kurth, as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Jeffrey Vincent Parise, as Carlos Rivera/Dr. Joe Rivera, General Hospital, ABC
James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital, ABC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lexi Ainsworth, as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital, ABC
Camila Banus, as Gabi Hernandez, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital, ABC
Olivia Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Hunter King, as Summer Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Hayes, General Hospital, ABC
Alyvia Alyn Lind, as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Paige Searcy, as Jade Michaels, Days of Our Lives, NBC
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jared Breeze, as Max Rayburn, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Bryan Craig, as Morgan Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester Dominguez, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Pierson Fodé, as Thomas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
James Lastovic, as Joey Johnson, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC
Tequan Richmond, as TJ Ashford, General Hospital, ABC
Anthony Turpel, as R.J. Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS