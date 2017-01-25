The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled the top contenders for nominations in the Daytime Emmy Awards’ drama acting categories.

NATAS narrows the field of potential nominees through online balloting. The top 10 vote-getters in each category will advance to the next round of judging for nominations, set for Feb. 20 by blue-ribbon panels of NATAS members.

The nominations will be announced March 22 on CBS’ daytime series “The Talk.”

Here are the finalists in each category:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kristian Alfonso, as Hope Williams Brady, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Sharon Case, as Sharon McAvoy, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Melissa Claire Egan, as Chelsea Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Mary Beth Evans, as Kayla Brady, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis, General Hospital, ABC

Jen Lilley, as Theresa Donovan Black, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Gina Tognoni, as Phyllis Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Heather Tom, as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Jess Walton, as Jill Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Scott Clifton, as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Billy Flynn, as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Roger Howarth, as Franco, General Hospital, ABC

Vincent Irizarry, as Deimos Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Christian LeBlanc, as Michael Baldwin, The Young and the Restless, CBS

John McCook, as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Kristoff St. John, as Neil Winters, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Jason Thompson, as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Judi Evans, as Adrienne Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Stacy Haiduk, as Patty Williams, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Amelia Heinle, as Victoria Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Fisher, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Finola Hughes, as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC

Anna Maria Horsford, as Vivian Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Kate Mansi, as Abigail Deveraux, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Michelle Stafford, as Nina Reeves, General Hospital, ABC

Kelly Sullivan, as Sage Warner, The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Aniston, as Victor Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Obba Babatundé, as Julius Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Steve Burton, as Dylan McAvoy, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Sean Carrigan, as Ben “Stitch” Rayburn, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Chad Duell, as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Bryton James, as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Wally Kurth, as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Jeffrey Vincent Parise, as Carlos Rivera/Dr. Joe Rivera, General Hospital, ABC

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Dominic Zamprogna, as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital, ABC



OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lexi Ainsworth, as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital, ABC

Camila Banus, as Gabi Hernandez, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome, General Hospital, ABC

Olivia Keegan, as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Hunter King, as Summer Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Hayes, General Hospital, ABC

Alyvia Alyn Lind, as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Paige Searcy, as Jade Michaels, Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jared Breeze, as Max Rayburn, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Bryan Craig, as Morgan Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester Dominguez, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Pierson Fodé, as Thomas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Lastovic, as Joey Johnson, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver, Days of Our Lives, NBC

Tequan Richmond, as TJ Ashford, General Hospital, ABC

Anthony Turpel, as R.J. Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS