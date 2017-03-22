CBS and its stalwart soap “The Young & the Restless” lead the pack in nominations for the 2017 Daytime Emmy Awards.

CBS grabbed a total of 71 noms, paced by “Young & the Restless” with 25 bids.

In the daytime entertainment talk show host heat, the contenders including newcomer Harry Connick Jr., for his syndicated series “Harry,” and Wendy Williams, for the syndicated “Wendy Williams Show.”

The winners in top categories will be handed out April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

More to come