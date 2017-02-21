NBC has renewed daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” for a 52nd season.

“We feel so privileged to be able to continue the remarkable legacy of ‘Days of our Lives,’” said Jennifer Salke, president, NBC Entertainment.” “We thank Ken Corday and his team for their incredible accomplishments and look forward to all the stories from Salem that will continue to unfold.”

“Days of Our Lives” premiered on NBC in 1965 and aired its 13,000th episode in January. It is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television.

“It’s a great day in Salem!” said executive producer Ken Corday. “We’re pleased to announce that after more than 51 years in the hearts and homes of our amazing fans, ‘Days of our Lives’ will continue to be part of the NBC family. We are grateful to our incredible network and longstanding partner Sony for their continued support, and we look forward to what the future will bring under the new creative direction of the show. I’m especially proud to be able to shepherd ‘Days’ into the new season, continuing my parents dream and the show’s legacy.”

The renewal for “Days of Our Lives” follows speculation that NBC could axe the long-running drama as it sought a timeslot for Megyn Kelly’s new daytime show. This season, “Days of Our Lives” is averaging a 0.7 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating among women 18-49 and 2.4 million total viewers.

Steve Kent, senior executive vice president, programming, Sony Pictures Television, added, “‘Days of our Lives’ has a legacy of rich storytelling that has traveled across generations. Ken Corday and the cast and crew continue to deliver dynamic storylines and unforgettable performances, and we are proud to continue to bring this award-winning series to audiences both in the U.S. and around the world.”