David Madden Takes Programming Reins of AMC, SundanceTV, AMC Studios

David Madden is about to begin the quest for the next generation of AMC and SundanceTV series.

The former Fox Entertainment president officially begins his new job as president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios later this month. He’ll be based in Los Angeles, reporting to Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

Collier called Madden “a proven, tested executive” whose relationships with creative talent will be a boon to AMC and SundanceTV as they do battle in an extraordinarily competitive content marketplace.

“He’s known broadly not just for his leadership but also for developing and producing original programming alongside some of our industry’s most outstanding talent,” Collier said. “His rare and noteworthy success in this industry speaks for itself. He will have an immediate impact across our AMC and SundanceTV senior management team and, notably, our AMC Studios business as it continues to play an increasingly significant role for our networks and well beyond.”

Madden worked with AMC a few years ago on the drama series “The Killing,” which was produced when Madden was running the Fox Television Studios production unit. He spent the past three years running programming for the Fox broadcast network. Before Fox and Fox Television Studios, Madden had a long run as a producer of movies and TV movies.

Industry insiders see the veteran executive as a good choice for the demands of the AMC/SundanceTV job.

“He has good taste. He does the work,” said ICM Partners chief Chris Silbermann. “It’s the right job for him. He’s an even-keeled, thoughtful executive who will fit in well with the personalities there.”

A big part of Madden’s charter at AMC will be revving up the operations of the studio arm. Like every other media company, AMC channels are intent on owning more of their original programming in order to control the after-market sales that are so crucial to profitability.

Madden said the range of responsibilities that he is stepping into at AMC Networks amounts to his “dream job.” At AMC/SundanceTV he will work closely with executive VP Susie Fitzgerald and senior VPs Kristin Jones and Eliot Goldberg.

“The opportunity to play a leadership role at networks like AMC and SundanceTV, which live at the very highest end of television content, and at a growing studio operation, is the culmination of everything I’ve done to date in my career and something I could not pass up,” Madden said. “We have a chance to nurture the next generation of outstanding AMC and SundanceTV programming, while also building AMC Studios into a preeminent home for creative talent, a place that truly puts writers and their visions first, and a supplier of quality programming across our company and beyond it.”