David Madden in Talks to Head Programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios

David Madden is poised to segue from Fox Broadcasting entertainment president to head of programming for AMC and SundanceTV.

The veteran TV executive and producer is in negotiations for a top programming post at AMC Networks, where he would also play a big role in running the AMC Studios production arm. Madden’s move would fill a void left in May by former AMC/SundanceTV programming chief Joel Stillerman’s move to Hulu as chief content officer.

Madden has been in discussions with AMC for some time. An AMC Networks rep declined to comment.

Madden’s background as a producer and studio executive is one of the draws for AMC. The company is in the process of beefing up its in-house production operation as its cable channels — AMC, SundanceTV, BBC America, IFC and We TV — seek to own outright more of their original programming.

Madden has spent the past three years steering scripted and unscripted programming for Fox. He helped shepherd such notable series as “Empire,” “Last Man on Earth,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and last season’s highly praised “Pitch.” He is highly regarded for his relationships with top creatives and as a good manager of the production process.

But Fox has nonetheless been in a prolonged ratings slump, and a shakeup in the network’s management under Fox Television Group chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden had been expected. On Wednesday, Fox named longtime 20th Century Fox TV development exec Michael Thorn as Madden’s successor.

Before moving to the network side in 2014, Madden had a long run at the Fox Television Studios production unit, first as exec VP and as president starting in 2010. Prior to FTVS, Madden was a successful film and TV producer and partner in Cort/Madden Co. He won the Emmy for TV movie in 2004 for the HBO telepic “Something the Lord Made.”

Cort/Madden productions included such films as “Save the Last Dance,” “Against the Ropes,” “The Out of Towners” and “Runaway Bride.” Earlier in his career, Madden was a producer and executive at Interscope Communications, and he served as a VP of production at Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox.

