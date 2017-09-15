David Lynch on Harry Dean Stanton: ‘He Was a Great Actor and a Great Human Being’

Filmmaker David Lynch has paid tribute to his friend and frequent cast member Harry Dean Stanton, who died Friday at age 91.

“The great Harry Dean Stanton has left us,” Lynch wrote. “There went a great one. There’s nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) – and a great human being – so great to be around him!!! You are really going to be missed Harry Dean!!! Loads of love to you wherever you are now!!!”

Stanton was most recently on screen this summer in Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

Stanton appeared in Lynch’s 1990 film “Wild at Heart” and in 1992’s “Twin Peaks: A Fire Walk With Me,” although he was not in the original “Twin Peaks” series that aired from 1990-91 on ABC. Stanton also had role in Lynch’s 1999’s “The Straight Story” and 2006’s “Inland Empire.”

In “Twin Peaks: The Return,” Stanton played trailer park manager Carl Rodd who witnesses all kinds of strange goings-on in Twin Peaks.