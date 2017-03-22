David Boreanaz has landed the lead role in CBS’ upcoming Navy SEAL drama pilot, Variety has confirmed. The “Bones” star takes over the role from Jim Caviezel, who was originally set to star but left the pilot over creative differences.

Boreanaz is best known for playing Seeley Booth on the Fox procedural “Bones” for its entire 12-season run opposite Emily Deschanel. The show is set to air its series finale on March 28. He also played the character Angel on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and his own standalone series.

He is repped by CAA, Visionary Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

In the CBS pilot, he will play Jason, the respected, committed leader of his assault team who’s been through over a dozen deployments.He joins A.J. Buckley, who plays the self-destructive, on-edge but loyal Sonny; Max Thieriot, a millennial SEAL who is extremely capable but deeply insecure beneath layers of swagger and confidence; Neil Brown Jr. as Ray, the longest-tenured member of Jason’s assault team, and his most trusted friend and colleague; and Toni Trucks as Diaz, the logistics officer who is responsible for making the arrangements to get the team and their gear where they need to be.

The pilot, about the lives of elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask, hails from “Justified” and “Sneaky Pete” scribe Ben Cavell, who will write and exec produce. Chris Chulack is exec producer and director, with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also exec producing for CBS Television Studios.