Dave Chappelle to Drop Two Netflix Specials on New Year’s Eve

Dave Chappelle will release two original Netflix stand up comedy specials on New Year’s Eve instead of just one as first announced, the streaming giant said on Friday.

In addition to the previously announced special “Equanimity,” the iconic comedian will also release the special “The Bird Revelation.” They will mark Chappelle’s third and fourth Netflix specials to be released this year. He has also released “The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits,” though both of those were filmed prior to his deal with Netflix.

The first two marked Chappelle’s first released specials in over a decade. He also appeared in the “Def Comedy Jam” 25th anniversary special for Netflix earlier this year.

The two new specials cap off a strong year for Chappelle, who exploded back onto the national stage when he hosted the first post-2016 Presidential election episode of “Saturday Night Live” last November. His first two specials have earned outstanding reviews, currently holding a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety’s Maureen Ryan wrote in her review of the first two:

“The comic’s unexpected swerves and inspired segues are often the best thing about the specials: They add suspense, because you never really know what he’s going to say about Key and Peele, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart or the Care Bears, or where those comments will land on the sincerity scale (though it’s not a stretch to conclude that Chappelle really does love the Care Bears). Leaning against a speaker or perching on a stool, Chappelle looks utterly relaxed, and has the great, unforced timing of someone who knows exactly where his routine is headed and how he’ll get there.”