Dave Chappelle has certainly never been one to shy away from controversy, and in his latest interview to promote his new comedy special on Netflix, the comedian addressed his feud with Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, and his departure from Comedy Central head on.

During the Roots Picnic festival last year, Chappelle took a shot at comedy duo Key & Peele, implying that they had taken the idea for his show.

“Put some respect on my name, y’all don’t know what I’ve been through … watching Key & Peele do my show the last five f—ing years,” Chappelle said at the time.

During his interview with “This Morning” co-host Gayle King on CBS, Chappelle sought to clarify his comments, insisting that he is a fan of the show, but suggesting that he should be credited for some of the show’s “conventions.”

“I fought the network very hard so that those conventions could come to fruition. So, like the first episode I do, that black white supremacist sketch. And it’s like, ‘Well, that’s 10 minutes long. It should be five minutes long.’ Why should it be five minutes long? Like, these types of conventions. I fought very hard,” Chappelle said. “So when I watch ‘Key & Peele’ and I see they’re doing a format that I created, and at the end of the show, it says, ‘Created by Key & Peele,’ that hurts my feelings.”

Chappelle also commented on his departure from Comedy Central after signing a $50 million contract with the network back in 2004.

“I was talkin’ to a guy … he basically said to me that comedy is a reconciliation of paradox,” he said. “And I think that that was a irreconcilable moment for me. That I was in this very successful place, but the emotional content of it didn’t feel anything like what I imagined success should feel like. It just didn’t feel right.”