NBC’s “ ” is headed to syndication. NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution has sold the series in 80% of U.S. television markets ahead of a September premiere.

The series has sold to Fox Television Stations, Sinclair, Meredith, Nexstar, Graham Media, Tribune, Cox Media Group, Scripps, Sunbeam, and more station groups. Double runs of the show will be made available to air in two-hour blocks.

“‘Dateline’ is the most successful true crime franchise in all of television, and we are very excited to bring it to the broadcast marketplace as a monday-friday strip,” said Sean O’Boyle, executive vice president of syndication sales, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. “With each episode, viewers are riveted by compelling crime stories told by award-winning correspondents, wrapped in a high quality production. Our partner stations believe in the true crime genre and have been very supportive in adding “Dateline” to their lineups.”

The syndicated version of “Dateline” is produced by NBC News’ Peacock Productions with Sharon Scott and Andy Cashman executive producing. David Corvo serves as senior executive producer and Liz Cole as executive producer for “Dateline NBC.”

“‘Dateline’s brand of storytelling has been irresistible to audiences in primetime for the last 25 years,” said Corvo. “We are very happy the program will now have a more expansive reach through syndication.”