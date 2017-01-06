Zelda Williams, Gabriel Luna, Hannah Marks, Cassi Thomson, Molly Hagan and Graham Sibley have boarded forthcoming anthology thriller “Dark/Web,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Luna appears in an episode directed by Williams from her own script, a genre mashup inspired by her fascination with video games. Williams’ producing partner Josh Thurston produced the episode, titled “Zero.”

Hagan and Sibley star in “Rideshare,” an episode written and directed by Boman Modine that highlights the silent dangers of our uber-obsessed culture. The segment is described as a “post-modern serial killer origin story that will make you think twice before stepping into your next Uber/Lyft pickup.”

The new cast additions join Nicholas Brendan, Clare Kramer, Brandon Scott, Michael Nardelli and Siobhan Fallon Hogan who appear in other episodes.

“Dark/Web” was created by Michael and Tim Nardelli through their Felt Films company along with Mario Miscione, who teamed on the horror movie “Circle.” The series will be comprised of eight anthology segments, each dealing with the dangers of our totally connected world, tied together by a serialized narrative.

The independently financed project will be in production through January in Los Angeles before being shopped to buyers.

Luna was cast in September as the new Ghost Rider in “Marvel’s Agents of Shield.” Mark stars in “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.” Hagan and Sibley starred in “Sully.” Williams, daughter of the late Robin Williams, stars in Freeform’s series “Dead of Summer.”