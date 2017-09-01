‘Dark Matter’ Cancelled at Syfy After 3 Seasons

“Dark Matter” has been cancelled after three seasons at Syfy, Variety has learned.

The third season finale, which aired last week, will now serve as the series finale. The series centered on an intergalactic crew who awaken on a derelict spaceship with no memories of who they are or how they got there. It starred Marc Bendavid, Melissa O’Neil, Anthony Lemke, Alex Mallari Jr., Jodelle Ferland, Roger Cross, and Zoie Palmer. Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie created the series, which is based on their Dark Horse graphic novel of the same name. Prodigy Pictures produced.

Syfy declined to comment.

