‘Dark Crystal’ Prequel Series in the Works at Netflix

A prequel series to the Jim Henson film “The Dark Crystal” has been greenlit at Netflix, the streaming service announced Thursday.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. It has been ordered for 10 episodes.

“Now You See Me” director Louis Leterrier will executive produce the series and direct. The Jim Henson Company will produce, with Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford also executive producing. Longtime Henson collaborator Rita Peruggi will serve as producer and Henson’s Blanca Lista will serve as a co-executive producer. Leading the writing are co-executive producers Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, and Javier Grillo-Marxuach.

“Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of ‘The Dark Crystal’ and has an incredible creative vision for the series,” said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company. “He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life. Netflix has a deep respect for my father’s original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in ‘The Dark Crystal’ story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

The original 1982 film, which Henson co-directed with Frank Oz, grossed over $40 million on a $16 million budget. It was one of only three feature films Henson directed in his career, along with “The Great Muppet Caper” and “Labyrinth.”