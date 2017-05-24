‘Dancing With the Stars’ Awards Its 24th Mirrorball Trophy

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve seen the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 24 finale, which aired May 23 on ABC.

One couple just danced their way to victory.

After a season full of shocking send-homes, “Dancing With the Stars” awarded its mirrorball trophy to winner Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater Tuesday night. They beat fellow finalists David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, and Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy in order to win Season 24 of the ABC staple.

Jennings joins a line of NFL players who have won the dancing competition, including Donald Driver, Hines Ward, and Emmitt Smith. It was the first win for pro dancer Emma Slater. Had Ross won, he would’ve been the first MLB player to take the title.

Kordei’s Fifth Harmony bandmates Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui were all in the audience for the live finale and visibly disappointed by the results. Kordei’s third place finish matched her result on “The X-Factor.”

The finale had special appearances from past eliminated contestants — including the controversially cut short Simone Biles and Heather Morris. In addition to crowning a winner, all three finalists also performed fusion dances that combined two of the styles they learned throughout the ten-week competition.

Musical guests included TLC, Lady Antebellum, Hailee Steinfeld, and One Republic.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return for Season 25 this September on ABC.