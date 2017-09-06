‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Full Season 25 Cast

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” will sashay into living rooms for its 25th season on Sept. 18, and the full cast of competitors was revealed Wednesday on “Good Morning America.”

It was announced on Tuesday that former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was pairing up with professional dancer and two-time “DWTS” champion Cheryl Burke. Burke has had luck with NFL players before, as one of her championship partners was running back Emmitt Smith. “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott was previously revealed as the first celebrity to compete on the 25th season along with pro partner Emma Slater, who won Season 24 of the competition.

Joining Owens for this season are former NBA star Derek Fisher, actor-singer Jordan Fisher, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, violinist Lindsey Stirling, Frankie Muniz, and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen.

The rest of the celebrity cast is “Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha Pieterse, Barbara Corcoran a businesswoman who is known for appearing on the show “Shark Tank,” singer Jordan Fisher, professional wrestler and “Total Divas” star Nikki Bella, and ’80s pop singer Debbie Gibson.

This season’s pro dancers will also include: Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Mark Ballas, Peta Murgatroyd, Sharna Burgess, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Witney Carson.