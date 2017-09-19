TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Returns Down, Still Tops Monday

“Dancing with the Stars” opened its 25th season on Monday down in both key ratings measures from last fall’s premiere, but the ABC competition series still topped the night.

According to Nielsen data, the two-hour premiere averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers. Compared to the Season 23 premiere (2.1, 12.2 million), that is a drop of approximately 19% in the key demo and 11% in total viewers.

Later on ABC, “To Tell the Truth” (0.9, 5.2 million) saw a significant increase in both measures airing behind the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.5, 5.9 million) was even, while “Midnight Texas” (0.8, 2.8 million) was up in both measures.

For Fox, back-to-back episodes of “So You Think You Can Dance” at 8 p.m. (0.6, 2.3 million) and 9 p.m. (0.6, 2.1 million) were both even.

CBS and The CW aired only repeats.

ABC won the night with a 1.4 and 9 million total viewers. NBC was second with a 1.3 and 4.9 million. CBS was third with a 0.7 and 4.2 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 123,000 viewers.