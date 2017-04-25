TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Even Despite Surprise Elimination

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Nancy Kerrigan Heather Morris Dancing With
ABC

Dancing With the Stars” stayed about even in the overnight ratings compared to last week, even though this week’s episode saw a couple get eliminated despite a perfect score from the judges.

The episode drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers, airing at 8 p.m. That was down just slightly from last week’s episode, which drew a 1.8 and 11.2 million viewers. It represented a drop of approximately 7% in the demo and 8% in total viewers week-to-week. Nevertheless, it was still the number one show of the night in total viewers and number two in the demo.

Immediately after “Dancing With the Stars,” a new episode of “Quantico” (0.6, 2.9 million) was up significantly in the demo from last week.

Related

Nick Viall Simone Biles

Meet the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24 Cast

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.9, 9.3 million) was the top-rated show of the night in the demo. “Taken” (0.8, 4.6 million) followed at 10 p.m.

CBS aired only repeats.

For Fox, the spring premiere of “Gotham” (0.9, 2.9 million) returned down in both measures from the last new episode in January, hitting a series low. The season finale of “APB” (0.7, 2.8 million) saw lift in the demo at 9, while it was even in total viewers.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.8 million) returned from a month-long hiatus down in both measures to also hit a series low. “Jane the Virgin” (0.2, 870,000) hit a new low in the demo.

NBC was the top network of the night in the demo with a 1.5 and second in total viewers with 7.7 million. ABC finished second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in total viewers with 7.9 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.8, but CBS was ahead in total viewers with 4.5 million to Fox’s 2.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad