TV Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Even Despite Surprise Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” stayed about even in the overnight ratings compared to last week, even though this week’s episode saw a couple get eliminated despite a perfect score from the judges.

The episode drew a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers, airing at 8 p.m. That was down just slightly from last week’s episode, which drew a 1.8 and 11.2 million viewers. It represented a drop of approximately 7% in the demo and 8% in total viewers week-to-week. Nevertheless, it was still the number one show of the night in total viewers and number two in the demo.

Immediately after “Dancing With the Stars,” a new episode of “Quantico” (0.6, 2.9 million) was up significantly in the demo from last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.9, 9.3 million) was the top-rated show of the night in the demo. “Taken” (0.8, 4.6 million) followed at 10 p.m.

CBS aired only repeats.

For Fox, the spring premiere of “Gotham” (0.9, 2.9 million) returned down in both measures from the last new episode in January, hitting a series low. The season finale of “APB” (0.7, 2.8 million) saw lift in the demo at 9, while it was even in total viewers.

On The CW, “Supergirl” (0.5, 1.8 million) returned from a month-long hiatus down in both measures to also hit a series low. “Jane the Virgin” (0.2, 870,000) hit a new low in the demo.

NBC was the top network of the night in the demo with a 1.5 and second in total viewers with 7.7 million. ABC finished second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in total viewers with 7.9 million. CBS and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.8, but CBS was ahead in total viewers with 4.5 million to Fox’s 2.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million viewers.