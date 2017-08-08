DeMario Jackson Will Not Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Despite reports that “Bachelor In Paradise” contestant DeMario Jackson will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Variety has learned the reality star will not be cast on Season 25 of the ABC series.

“No, there’s no truth to that. I have no idea where that rumor got started,” a source close to “Dancing With the Stars” casting tells Variety, referring to recent tabloid reports that say Jackson is in the midst of negotiations to compete on the show next season.

Our insider says that ABC has “certainly taken meetings with people from the franchise — it’s usually always leads, and that doesn’t mean it has to be, but there’s no truth to the DeMario thing.”

While Jackson won’t appear on “DWTS,” he will still appear on ABC’s “Bachelor In Paradise” this summer via footage that was taped before the scandal that involved him and contestant Corinne Olympios. Both of the reality stars will also appear on a “Bachelor In Paradise” reunion special this summer.

Olympios has not been courted for “Dancing With the Stars.” In fact, our insider says ABC is not likely to have any cast members from the entire “Bachelor” franchise dancing on the upcoming fall season.

“I don’t think so,” the source says when asked if Olympios has been considered for the dance competition series. “I think [ABC] was really happy with how Nick Viall did in the spring, but if I had to guess, I’d guess that this fall, the show would probably take a break from Bachelor Nation. [The network] doesn’t like these shows to feel too intertwined.”

As for Sean Spicer, ABC had been eyeing the former White House press secretary, but he will not be joining the reality dancing show this season. Our source says that there was “some interest” in casting Spicer over the past few weeks, but plans fell apart this past weekend and it “doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.” However, the network had been talking to Spicer and was interested in him because of his recent pop culture relevance. In the fall, ABC typically goes for buzzy personalities who are newsworthy, since many athletes are not available with football season and have to wait to be cast on “DWTS” until the spring.

According to our source, Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly ousted from Trump’s administration after a now-infamous explosive and vulgar interview, won’t be putting on his dancing shoes either. ABC hasn’t even reached out to Scaramucci.

“My gosh. By the time the show premieres, who knows how many other communications directors we’ll have gone through,” our source says with a laugh. In jest, the source adds, “Sure — [they’ll cast] Scaramucci, and then the replacement next week, and then the replacement next week. It will be ‘Dancing With the White House Communications Corp!’”

While our insider is staying mum on who has been officially cast for Season 25, the source says the network is “really happy” about who has signed on so far, but is still searching for more celebrity contestants. “I think it’s going to be a really warm cast — really fun and a lot of great dance ability.”

ABC does not comment on casting rumors for “Dancing With the Stars” and was not immediately available at Variety‘s request.