‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to Prison for Fraud

Abby Lee Miller, the star of the Lifetime show “Dance Moms,” has been sentenced to one year and one day in jail for bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

Miller plead guilty to both charges last year.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh made the ruling Tuesday, ordering the reality TV star to pay a $40,000 fine,a $120,000 judgment, and spend two years on probation after her release.

Prosecutors said Miller tried to cheat her creditors by hiding $775,000 of income in secret bank accounts while her dance studio — which was featured on the show — filed for bankruptcy.

Prosecutors also claim Miller brought in $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the U.S. without reporting it. (Travelers can bring in $10,000 of currency without declaring it to customs.)

Miller announced she was leaving “Dance Moms” in March.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke was named as her replacement.

