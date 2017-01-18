Disney-owned Marvel Entertainment has promoted longtime executive Dan Buckley to the newly created post of president in a reflection of his expanded responsibilities.

He previously had served as President of TV, Publishing and Brand, during which he has directly overseen the expansion of the Publishing, Animation, Television and the Brand & Franchise groups. Buckley’s oversight does not include the Marvel Studios movie production division, which been guided by Kevin Feige as president.

In his new role, Buckley will now oversee all divisions of Marvel Entertainment including publishing, television, digital, games, and global brand management. He will continue to work with Marvel and Disney to ensure continued growth of the Marvel brand.

Buckley has worked with Jeph Loeb to create more than 100 hours of live-action programming including “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on ABC, as well as Netflix’s “Marvel’s Daredevil,”,“Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist” and “Marvel’s Defenders”; as well as DXD’s “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble,” “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy,”and “Marvel’s Spider-Man.”

Buckley first worked at Marvel in the international licensing division and eventually became a VP for Marketing Services, then moved on to the marketing conglomerate Omnicon Group. Buckley then returned to Marvel as Publisher and was charged with sustaining and growing all areas of Marvel publishing and reaching out to both new and lapsed readership.

“Under Buckley’s leadership, Marvel Comics has remained at the forefront of innovation remains the industry leader in graphic fiction,” the company said.

Disney acquired Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4 billion.