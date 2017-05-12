USA Network Greenlights Drama Series ‘Damnation’

USA Network has greenlit “Damnation” to series, Variety has learned.

The drama is described as an epic saga about the secret history of the 1930’s American heartland, centering on the mythic conflict and bloody struggle between big money and the downtrodden, God and greed, charlatans and prophets.

The series is slated to premiere in October 2017. Netflix co-produces with Universal Cable Productions and will have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

“Damnation” stars newcomer Seth Davenport as a man masquerading as a small town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. Focused on his mission, he is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner, played by Logan Marshall-Gree, to stop the uprising by any means necessary, but unbeknownst to those around them, these two men already share a secret bloody past.

The series hails from executive producers Tony Tost (“Longmire”), who wrote and created the pilot, plus James Mangold (“Logan”), Guymon Casady (“Game of Thrones”), Daniel Rappaport (“Office Space”) and David MacKenzie (“Hell or High Water”), who directed the pilot.

“Damnation” is the latest scripted drama to be ordered at USA Network. This morning, the cabler also picked up “Unsolved,” a true crime series about the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls.