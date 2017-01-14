Dakota Fanning has signed on to co-star in TNT’s highly anticipated adaptation of “The Alienist.” The cabler has also renewed its Michelle Dockery drama, “Good Behavior,” for a second season.

“Alienist,” from Paramount TV and Turner’s Studio T, revolves around the search for a serial killer in turn of the century New York City. Fanning plays Sara Howard, a secretary for police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt who is determined to become the city’s first female police detective. Daniel Bruhl and Luke Evans co-star.

The series, scheduled to bow late this year, is based on Caleb Carr’s best-selling novel of the same name. Production is slated to begin soon in Budapest.

“Alienist” is TNT’s biggest drama swing for the coming year. “Good Behavior” was among the first wave of dramas meant to redefine the TNT programming brand from big-tent procedurals to edgier concepts and characters. “Downton Abbey” alum Dockery plays a crack-smoking con woman recently released from jail who becomes wrapped up with a hitman as he travels the country on business.