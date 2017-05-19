‘Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Enjoys Most-Watched Week Ever as Trump Bombshells Mount

Donald Trump’s loss is proving to be Trevor Noah’s gain.

During the week of May 15, which saw multiple bombshell reports rock the Trump White House, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” recorded its most-watched week since Noah took over the Comedy Central late-night show from Jon Stewart. The show averaged 1.05 million total viewers per episode, surpassing Noah’s premiere week as host in September 2015 (1.02 million). The show also just recorded its most-watched and highest-rated quarter since Noah’s premiere, up 36% year-over-year in total viewers and up 18% with in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

Noah’s ratings run this week is most likely due in no small part to the problems plaguing Trump. First came the report on Tuesday that now former FBI Director James Comey had written in a memo that Trump personally asked him to drop the investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. That report was followed closely by another claiming Trump gave away classified information to Russian diplomats during a meeting in the Oval Office. Finally, on Wednesday, the Department of Justice announced that they would appoint former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel in charge of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the executive producers of “The Daily Show,” with Ian Berger, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann and Elise Terrell as supervising producers. Zhubin Parang is the head writer, with Daniel Radosh serving as senior writer. The series is directed by Chuck O’Neil. Sarah Babineau is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.