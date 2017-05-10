Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver Join Stephen Colbert for ‘Daily Show’ Reunion (WATCH)

Stephen Colbert hosted a “Daily Show” reunion on Tuesday’s edition of CBS’ “The Late Show.”

Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Rob Corddry and Ed Helms joined Colbert to reminisce about their years on the Comedy Central late-night mainstay. Stewart has made several appearances on “Late Show” since Colbert took over in September 2015; he’s also an exec producer of “Late Show.”

The former colleagues swapped stories and shared clips of their early appearances on the show.

“This arrangement we have right now is exactly something we would have made fun of on ‘The Daily Show,’ ” Colbert joked as they gathered on a sectional sofa brought out to “Late Show” set for the occasion.

Colbert recalled meeting Stewart for the first time at the press conference held in 1999 to unveil him as the new host of “Daily Show.” Bee recalled her many trips to film field pieces in far corners of the country.

“I would spend days with the worst people you could possibly imagine, You’d have to engage in this big sketch you’ve done. You have to be really nice to them all day,” Bee said.

The “Daily Show” alums all expressed gratitude to Stewart, who signed off as anchor in August 2015 after 17 years.

“I wouldn’t have this gig or any gig if it hadn’t been for this man,” Colbert said.





(Pictured: Jon Stewart, Rob Corddry, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and Ed Helms)