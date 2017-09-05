‘Daily Show’ Adds Dulcé Sloan as Newest Correspondent

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” has added Dulcé Sloan as the newest member of the “Best F#@king News Team,” Comedy Central announced Tuesday.

She is set to make her first appearance on the show this week with an in-studio desk piece. Sloan was recently named by Rolling Stone as one of the 10 Comedians You Need to Know and was hailed by Time Out Los Angeles as a 2017 Comedian to Watch. She has also been honored as the 2016 NBC Stand Up Showcase Winner, a Montreal Just For Laughs New Face and as a Comedian to Watch on “The Steve Harvey Show.” Sloan has appeared on Comedy Central’s “@midnight with Chris Hardwick,” TBS’ “Conan,” truTV’s “Comedy Knockout,” and has made multiple appearances as a correspondent on “E! News Daily.” Most recently, she was cast in the Fox pilot “Type-A” opposite Eva Longoria and in the Amy Poehler project “Dumb Prince” for NBC.

Sloan is repped by APA, Levity Entertainment Group and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the executive producers of “The Daily Show,” with Justin Melkmann serving as as co-executive producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati and Elise Terrell are supervising producers. Zhubin Parang is the head writer with Daniel Radosh as senior writer. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.