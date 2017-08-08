Cynthia Nixon Addresses Rumors About Running for Governor of New York

Cynthia Nixon addressed rumors that she is considering running for governor of New York on a “Today” show interview on Tuesday.

The former “Sex and the City” star told hosts Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and guest host John Cena that she’s heard rumors of her stepping away from the screen and into government.

“I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run,” the 51-year old actress said. “I think for a variety of reasons but the one number is education.”

Nixon spoke about her concern with New York’s public school system, especially with her own children attending: “We’ve got a real problem in our hands in New York state.”

“We are the 49th in terms of equitable funding,” she added, “That means there’s only one state worse than us and that’s Illinois.”

Nixon criticized Andrew Cuomo, current governor of New York, for his lack of progress within the issues surrounding education.

“Governor Cuomo likes to say that we spend more per pupil than any other state, and that is actually true. But the only reason that is true is because we spend so much on the kids in our wealthiest districts. So that evens out,” Nixon added. “Between our hundred richest schools and our hundred poorest schools there’s a $10,000 gap on what we spend per pupil.”

Nixon did not reveal any official notion of running for governor. When Roker attempted to nudge the actress towards a campaign announcement, Nixon refused and said “I cannot!”

Watch Cynthia Nixon’s interview below: