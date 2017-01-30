The CW has reorganized its programming team under executive vice president Thom Sherman.

In the new structure, Sherman, as executive VP, the CW, adds oversight of alternative current programming in addition to alternative and scripted development. Gaye Hirsch, senior vice president of scripted development, takes over as sole head of scripted development after sharing responsibility with Joanna Klein, who departed the network in August to join Lifetime.

In addition, Laura Terry has been named director, scripted development and Collin Sapera has been promoted to manager, scripted development. Cyle Zezo has been promoted to manager, alternative series, specials, and digital programming.

Before joining the CW, Sherman served as president of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions from 2004 to 2006. He previously led drama series development at ABC.

Hirsch joined the CW in 2006 as vice president of current programming and transitioned to scripted development in 2009. She was heavily involved in the development of “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”