CW Plots ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff

The CW is taking another swing at a “Supernatural” spinoff.

Kim Rhodes is set to star in “Wayward Sisters,” a possible new drama series from Warner Bros. Television that could spinoff from a planned episode in the upcoming 13th season of “Supernatural.” The series would tell the story of Rhodes’ character Sheriff Jody Mills and a group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy. Under Mills’ training and protection, these women will emerge as a supreme monster-fighting force. Other characters from “Supernatural” would also migrate to the new series.

Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer, showrunners for “Supernatural,” will executive produce the backdoor pilot with Phil Sgriccia and Robert Berens. Dabb and Berens will write the script.

“Supernatural” is the CW’s longest-running current series. The network has often expressed a desire to establish a spinoff, and during the ninth season attempted to establish one titled “Bloodlines” with a backdoor pilot. That spinoff would have included all new characters, with none migrating from the original series. The CW ultimately did not take the project to series, but has continued to express openness to a spinoff.

A possible “Wayward” spinoff featuring Rhodes has been a subject of speculation among fans of “Supernatural” in recent seasons.