SAG Awards TV Nominations: Netflix Soars, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is Back, ‘GLOW’ Shines, ‘Modern Family’ Streak Ends

SAG Awards voters have welcomed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” back with open arms. They found a lot to love on Netflix for the 2018 TV awards derby — with the notable exception of Kevin Spacey — and they ended “Modern Family’s” eight-year streak of nominations for comedy ensemble.

Netflix’s “GLOW” and “Ozark” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” were the breakthrough frosh shows to grab SAG nominations. On the heels of a Golden Globe nom in Monday, “GLOW” is gaining big momentum as an awards contender by collaring a total of four SAG noms, tying with Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and HBO’s “Big Little Lies” as the most-nominated program.

Netflix once again led the network pack overall with 19 bids, up from 17 for the 2017 kudos. HBO was No. 2 with 12, down from 13. NBC ran a distant third with three noms.

Both the drama and comedy ensemble categories saw some shuffling to make room for first-time nominees. “The Handmaid’s Tale” and NBC’s “This Is Us” broke into the drama race, vying against “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones” and reigning champ “Stranger Things.”

“Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney earned mentions in the drama actor and actress categories. Following a cascade of sexual harassment allegations, it’s no surprise that “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey was off the drama actor list for the first time in four years, after logging wins in 2014 and 2015. But his co-star Robin Wright secured her fourth consecutive nomination for the show.

Lead drama actor noms also went to Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones,” Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us,” David Harbour of “Stranger Things,” and Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul.” Linney and Wright are up against “Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss, Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” and the reigning queen, Claire Foy of “The Crown”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “GLOW” busted into the comedy competition alongside three returnees: ABC’s “Blackish,” HBO’s “Veep” and this year’s winner, Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.” “Modern Family” is out of the running entirely for the first time since its first year of eligibility in 2010. The ABC comedy had a four-year streak of wins in the comedy ensemble category from 2011-2014.

“Curb,” which returned with fresh episodes after a six-year absence, was never a SAG Awards darling in its initial run. The show earned noms for comedy ensemble and for star Larry David in 2006 and 2010 but has never taken home a SAG trophy. But it will have two more shots come Jan. 21 as David also picked up a lead comedy actor bid this time around.

“GLOW” also landed comedy actress and actor bids for star Alison Brie and Marc Maron, as well as a stunt ensemble nom.

Brie will face off against “Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, “Orange Is the New Black’s” Uzo Aduba, and reigning champ Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Veep.” Joining Maron and David in the hunt for lead comedy actor is Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish), Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”), Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”) and reigning champ William H. Macy of “Shameless.”

As easily predicted, the limited series lead actress competition is a free-for-all between “Big Little Lies” (with bids for Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern) and FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” (Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange). “Big Little Lies” is also a contender in the limited series lead actor race with Alexander Skarsgard. Jeff Daniels of Netflix’s Western miniseries “Godless” is up in the category along with Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”), Geoffrey Rush (“Genius), and Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”).

(Pictured: “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “GLOW,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale”)