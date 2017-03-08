Cristela Alonzo is returning to ABC for a new series.

The former “Cristela” star has been cast in the network’s pilot “The Gospel of Kevin,” Variety has learned.

Alonzo joins Jason Ritter, who was previously announced as the title star in the lighthearted hourlong pilot about Kevin, a down-on-his-luck man who is tasked by God with a mission to save the world.

Alonzo will play Yvette, who’s described as tough-talking, but not without compassion. She’s a “source of luminescence,” clearly divine, she is a “warrior for God,” who explains to Kevin that he’s been “tasked with a sacred mission.”

“The Gospel of Kevin” hails from co-creators Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters who will serve as writers and executive producers on the pilot. ABC Studios, where the duo is based, is behind the project.

Alonzo starred in her own self-titled semi-autobiographical sitcom on ABC, which was cancelled after one season in 2015. When “Cristela” was axed, the comedian penned a lengthy response to the cancellation, writing, “You can’t make people get something they haven’t lived.”

Aside from “Cristela,” Alonzo is known for regularly appearing on “Conan,” “The View,” Comedy Central’s “Live and Gotham” and “Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution.” She can currently be seen in her own comedy special on Netflix, “Lower Classy.” She is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.