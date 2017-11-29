TV Ratings: ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Scores Big Crossover Boost

The “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover event again paid dividends for The CW, with “Legends of Tomorrow” hitting its highest ratings of the season on Tuesday night.

This week’s “Legends of Tomorrow,” which served as the conclusion of the four-part crossover, pulled in a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers. That is an increase of nearly 90 percent in both measures compared to last week’s episode of the series.

Earlier on CW, “The Flash” (0.9, 2.7 million) saw less of a boost, but was still up in both measures thanks to the crossover.

On NBC, “The Voice” (1.8, 10.5 million) was up in total viewers. “This Is Us” (2.7, 10.8 million) ticked up in total viewers with its fall finale, and was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Chicago Med” (1.3, 7.9 million) was up in total viewers.

On CBS, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” drew a 1.8 and 8 million viewers. After a repeat of “NCIS,” the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show drew a 1.5 and 5 million viewers, hitting a new low in both measures for the special.

For Fox, “Lethal Weapon” (1.0, 5 million) was up in total viewers, while “The Mick” (0.8, 2.2 million) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (0.7, 1.7 million) were both up in the demo.

ABC aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.9 and 9.7 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.5 and 6.9 million. Fox and The CW tied for third in the demo with a 0.9. Fox was third in total viewers with 3.5 million. The CW was fourth in total viewers with 2.8 million. ABC was fifth overall with a 0.6 and 2.5 million.