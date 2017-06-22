‘Criminal Minds” Virgil Williams Inks Overall Deal with Universal TV

Virgil Williams has signed a new two-year overall deal with Universal Television, Variety has learned.

Under the terms of the agreement, Williams will develop new series for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. He previously served as co-executive producer on the long-running CBS series “Criminal Minds,” a position he held from 2012-2017. He is also credited with writing 18 episodes of the series. During his time on the show, Williams was involved in a violent incident with series star Thomas Gibson, which led to Gibson being fired.

Williams also recently co-wrote and executive produced his first feature film, “Mudbound,” which was sold to Netflix for $12.5 million after screening at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The period drama starred Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, and Jonathan Banks. Dee Rees also co-wrote the film in addition to directing.

“Virgil and I first crossed paths while working on ‘ER,’ and I couldn’t be happier to collaborate with him once again,” said Erin Underhill, Universal Television’s executive vice president of drama development. “He has a strong, distinct voice and point of view, and I look forward to developing great dramas together. We couldn’t be luckier to have him at Universal TV.”

Williams was a producer and writer on “ER” from 2005-2009. He also produced and wrote for “The Chicago Code” as well as writing multiple episodes of “24.”

“This new opportunity represents the culmination of years of hard work and I’m incredibly excited to get started,” Williams said. “Pearlena [Igbokwe], Erin, and their team want to create high-quality, sophisticated television dramas and I hope to contribute to that endeavor in a big way.”

Williams is repped by CAA, The Shuman Company, and attorneys Eric Sherman and P.J. Shapiro.