“Criminal Minds” has been renewed for Season 13 at CBS, Variety has learned.

The long-running series stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

This renewal marks the network’s 19th returning series picked up for the 2017-2018 season. The shows renewed to date include six comedies such as “The Big Bang Theory ” and “Life in Pieces”; nine dramas including “Blue Bloods” and “Madam Secretary”; newsmagazines “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes”; and reality series “Survivor.” “Big Brother” was previously renewed for two more seasons back in August.

In addition, five freshman have also been renewed: dramas “Bull” and “MacGyver;” and comedies “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Superior Donuts.” Noticeably absent from the freshman renewals was the Joel McHale series “The Great Indoors.” The Allison Janney-Anna Faris comedy “Mom” was also renewed, after Variety exclusively reported that the show was nearing a pick up for a fifth season.

No word yet on the fate of the Bill Paxton starrer “Training Day,” which will move out of its Thursday time slot to Saturday nights beginning on April 8. The move came after Paxton died due to complications from heart surgery on Feb. 25, though the show has suffered from low ratings since its premiere on Feb. 2. Likewise no word on the Katherine Heigl-led legal drama “Doubt,” though do not hold out much hope for that one. The series was pulled from the CBS schedule in February after airing just two episodes.